PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager is dead after being thrown from an all-terrain vehicle in Scioto County Tuesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the intersection of Slab Run Road and Hudson Street in West Portsmouth at around 8:45 p.m. Authorities at the scene found Trevor Matthews, 17, had been ejected from a Can-Am Maverick ATV.

The ATV was heading eastbound on Slab Run Road when it veered off the right side of the road, causing Matthews to be ejected from the vehicle. Matthews reportedly struck the road during his fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OSHP did not report any injuries to the driver of the ATV and the crash remains under investigation. Deputies noted that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.