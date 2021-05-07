Teen dead in Morrow County crash

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– A teenager is dead after a crash in Gilead Township Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mount Gilead Post.

Troopers say 18-year-old Landon Hanahan of Mount Gilead was driving northbound on County Road 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree with his SUV around 5:45 a.m.

Hanahan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, an OSHP release states.

Neither alcohol nor drug are suspected factors in the crash that remains under investigation.