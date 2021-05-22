Teen dead following single-vehicle crash in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old is dead after an early morning crash in Hardin County Saturday.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Neil F. Williams, of Forest, was driving on State Route 53 south of Forest at approximately 1:10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Williams was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, driving off the right side of the road and hitting a tree.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.