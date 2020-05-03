Teen charged with reckless homicide in shooting death of girl, 14, in northeast Columbus

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager has been charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting death of a teen girl last month.

The 15-year-old male was charged Sunday with causing the girl’s death.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6:46 p.m. on April 10, officers were called to a residence in the 3600 block of Homestead Drive on a report of a shooting. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the girl, identified as Ciara Bray, suffering from a gunshot wound.  

Bray was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, but died from her injuries two days later.

Police said Bray was struck by a single gunshot that was fired inside the residence. 

