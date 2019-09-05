Live Now
Teen charged with raping woman who was pushing her child in stroller on Columbus bike trail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager has been indicted on rape charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint while she pushed her child in a stroller along a bike trail. 

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on April 12, 2019, 16-year-old Desmond Lee Thomas pulled a gun and sexually assaulted the woman who was pushing her child in a stroller on the Camp Chase bike trail on the west side of Columbus. 

Thomas was bound over from juvenile court and a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted him on three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery, and two counts of robbery. Each count also carries a firearm specification.  

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned September 6 at 1:30pm.   

