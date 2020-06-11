Teen charged in Newark shooting

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A teen was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Newark Wednesday morning.

Newark Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male suspected of shooting a 15-year-old male. The suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted murder

Wednesday morning, Newark Police say they responded to a shooting involving a 15-year-old teen with multiple gunshot wounds near the area of 400 Washington Street.

According to police reports the teen was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by a helicopter.