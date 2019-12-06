Teen arrested for attempted murder in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with one count of attempted murder following a shooting on Dec. 2.

Gregorio Canchola, 13, was arrested Friday and was taken into custody in Circleville by Whitehall detectives and SWAT officers without incident, Whitehall Police said.

According to police, Canchola allegedly shot Juan A Contreras-Moran, 21, multiple times following an argument in Whitehall Monday afternoon.

Police believe Canchola and Contreras-Moran were acquaintances and that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Whitehall Police at 614-237-6333.

