Teen arrested, charged in Westerville shooting

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old is facing four felony charges, accused of shooting a man in Westerville in June.

The shooting happened on June 30 along the 400 block of Potowatomi Drive, near Ottawa Avenue.

According to Westerville police, the 16-year-old suspect shot a 20-year-old acquaintance after an argument and robbery attempt. The victim drove himself to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital and was later taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He survived his injuries.

The suspect is charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, kidnapping and tampering with evidence. He is being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.