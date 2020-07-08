Teen arrested after being shot in east side of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 14-year-old was arrested after Columbus Police responded to a report of a shooting and found the teen with a gunshot wound.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of East Broad Street.

The teen told police he was walking on Ashburton Road when a vehicle drove past him and the people inside the car started shooting at him, according to police. Police said the teen then said he began running north on Ashburton Road.

The teen sustained a gunshot wound to the top of his head. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

After the teen was treated and released from the hospital, police arrested him on outstanding felony warrants.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

