Teen and toddler missing from Columbus’ north side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Police are trying to located to girls who were last seen in the Boadmeadows area Thursday morning.

15 year old Nevaeh Davis and 2 year old Skylar Davis were last seen leaving the area of the 400 block of Broad Meadows Blvd. on foot at around 5:00 a.m.

Nevaeh was wearing a long sleeve gray or green tee shirt or sweatshirt, black shorts, and flip flops. Skylar was wearing a black and white patterned onesie with a pink collar.

CPD says they left home after a dispute. Police say they have checked the homes of people they usually associate with, but the girls were not found.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau, Missing Person: 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.