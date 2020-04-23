Live Now
Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio

Teen and toddler missing from Columbus’ north side

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Police are trying to located to girls who were last seen in the Boadmeadows area Thursday morning.

15 year old Nevaeh Davis and 2 year old Skylar Davis were last seen leaving the area of the 400 block of Broad Meadows Blvd. on foot at around 5:00 a.m.

Nevaeh was wearing a long sleeve gray or green tee shirt or sweatshirt, black shorts, and flip flops. Skylar was wearing a black and white patterned onesie with a pink collar.

CPD says they left home after a dispute. Police say they have checked the homes of people they usually associate with, but the girls were not found.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau, Missing Person: 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools