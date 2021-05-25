Teen among two injured in shooting near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a teen and another person injured.

Just after 11 p.m., Monday, officers were called to the 300 block of Wespot Drive on the report of two people shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots to the upper torso and a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in both legs.

Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.