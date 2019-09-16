Teen admits to placing bodily fluid in teacher’s food at Olentangy Hyatt MS

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A teen has admitted to putting bodily fluids in an Olentangy teacher’s food last May.

During a court hearing, Monday, the 15-year-old admitted to placing bodily fluid on food he prepared for a teacher at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School.

HYATT’S MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT SENTENCED: The judge ordered the student who admitted to placing a bodily fluid in a teacher’s food to 30 days in juvenile detention. He will start that portion of his sentence at a date to be decided later. pic.twitter.com/ASO4YUIwu1 — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) September 16, 2019

Olentangy Local School District released the following statement in regards to the admission:

“We are glad this case is moving forward and we will continue to do everything we can to support local law enforcement and the victims of this case.”

A judge has ordered the teen to 30 days in a juvenile detention.

A second teen charged in the case is scheduled to be in court later in the day Monday.

Incident reports indicate four 14-year-old students prepared barbecue chicken with urine for their morning Global Gourmet class and gave it to a 24-year-old teacher to eat.

Later that day, three 14-year-old students and a 15-year-old student allegedly prepared crepes with a bodily fluid for a 48-year-old teacher.

An eighth student was charged last week with complicity to assault on a teacher.

The other five students are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 20.