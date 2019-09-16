Teen admits to placing bodily fluid in teacher’s food at Olentangy Hyatt MS

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A teen has admitted to putting bodily fluids in an Olentangy teacher’s food last May.
During a court hearing, Monday, the 15-year-old admitted to placing bodily fluid on food he prepared for a teacher at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School.
Olentangy Local School District released the following statement in regards to the admission:
“We are glad this case is moving forward and we will continue to do everything we can to support local law enforcement and the victims of this case.”
A judge has ordered the teen to 30 days in a juvenile detention.
A second teen charged in the case is scheduled to be in court later in the day Monday.
Incident reports indicate four 14-year-old students prepared barbecue chicken with urine for their morning Global Gourmet class and gave it to a 24-year-old teacher to eat.
Later that day, three 14-year-old students and a 15-year-old student allegedly prepared crepes with a bodily fluid for a 48-year-old teacher.
An eighth student was charged last week with complicity to assault on a teacher.
The other five students are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 20.