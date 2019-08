COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say that a 15-year-old was arrested after making a threat against the Pataskala Street Fair.

Wednesday afternoon, police say they received word of a potential threat made on a social media platform. Detectives were able to quickly identify the suspect and make an arrest.

The teen was charged with aggravated menacing. Additional charges may be filed, according to police.

The Pataskala Street Fair runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday through August 17.