Teen accused of killing girl, 12, appears in court

NEWARK (WCMH) — A Newark teenager charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl Friday night appeared in court for the first time.

Keegan Mummey, 18, has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting.

Mummey could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of killing Isabella Barnes, 12.

Through video chat, Mummey faced a judge Monday. He appeared without a lawyer as the prosecutor read out the aggravated murder charge in court.

While in court this morning, Mummey said,”I do have a tendency to do black out so I don’t remember what I do when I black out.”

According to court documents, Mummey deliberately fired a gun at Barnes’ head while she was on the front step of her Ridgelawn Avenue porch at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.

Shortly after, Newark Police said they spotted Mummey on a bicycle near U.S. 40.

Newark Police said the shooting was not random, that Mummey and Barnes knew each other. Members of Barnes’ family said Mummey could sometimes be seen hanging around the family’s home with other teenagers.

In court Monday, the prosecutor said, “There is eyewitness evidence that shows that he deliberately fired this gun after pointing it directly at the little girl’s head and then pulled the trigger.”

Mummey’s bond was set at $1 million.

Isabelle Barnes, shot to death at her home on June 21.

A white drape covered with flowers and stuffed animals now rests where Barnes was shot. There are “I Love You” messages written on the sidewalk nearby.

Members of Barnes’ family said the soon-to-be seventh grader who attended Wilson Middle School was smart and full of smiles.

Newark police spent most of the day Monday searching the area between 30th Street and Route 79, looking for a gun. They believe Mummey threw away one firearm after the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to determine a motive, Newark Police said. They are asking anyone with any information to call 740-670-7215.

A vigil in Barnes’ honor will be held in Newark at 9 p.m. Monday.