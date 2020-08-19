Teen accused of causing Hocking County photographer’s death reaches plea agreement

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen facing a murder charge in the death of photographer Victoria Schafer at Hocking Hills State Park has reached a plea agreement.

According to prosecutors, 16-year-old Jaden Churchheus and 16-year-old Jordan Buckley were charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and reckless homicide after Victoria Schafer, 44, was struck and killed by a tree while she was near Old Man’s Cave, September 2, 2019.

Both are charged as adults.

According to documents filed in the Hocking County Court of Common Pleas, attorneys for Churchheus reached a plea agreement with prosecutors Monday. The plea agreement will see the case return to the Hocking County Juvenile Court.

Attorneys say the specifics of how the case will return to juvenile court need to be researched. No specifics about the plea agreement were released.