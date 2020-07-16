Teen, 5-month-old son reported missing in Morrow County

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son.

Brittany Wycuff was last seen wearing a black Champion brand black T-shirt. She was carrying a brown diaper bag and brown stroller.

The sheriff’s office says they are concerned for her safety as well as the safety of her child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 419-946-4444, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools