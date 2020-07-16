Teen, 5-month-old son reported missing in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son.

Brittany Wycuff was last seen wearing a black Champion brand black T-shirt. She was carrying a brown diaper bag and brown stroller.

The sheriff’s office says they are concerned for her safety as well as the safety of her child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 419-946-4444, or your local law enforcement agency.