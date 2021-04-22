Ted ‘Golden Voice’ Williams expresses interest in running for Ohio governor

Ted Williams, a homeless man from Columbus, Ohio, whose deep, velvety voice and touching story prompted an outpouring of sympathy and job offers from across the country, is interviewed after his appearance on the NBC “Today” television show, in New York, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The former homeless “Man with the Golden Voice” has set his sights on a new home, the Ohio governor’s mansion.

Ted Williams, whose smooth radio voice made him an overnight sensation a decade ago after a video of him as a homeless person went viral, told radio station WWGH in Marion of his interest in running for governor as a Democrat.

Williams became famous after a video of him panhandling on the side of a Columbus road went viral. He has since gone on to make national television appearances and has earned numerous voiceover jobs.

Williams would join a Democratic primary field that includes Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. They would try to unseat Republican Mike DeWine, who will seek reelection in 2022.

This wouldn’t be Williams’ first political stance. On the same radio station in 2015, he announced a long-shot presidential bid. And on NBC4 in 2016, he spoke about the importance of voting.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.