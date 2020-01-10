Tech, healthcare companies driving commercial leasing in Central Ohio, new report says

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Technology companies – both established and startups – signed half of the leases for 1.6 million square feet of new office construction in the Columbus area since 2016, according to research from real estate firm JLL.

And technology and healthcare together accounted for 46% of all commercial leasing activity in 2016-19, each at about 23%, JLL said.

Those figures don’t even count the 480,000-square-foot, two-building headquarters CoverMyMeds is building in Franklinton, which will come online in stages starting next year.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.