ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–Teays Valley Schools will require all students and staff to wear masks starting Tuesday, Jan. 18. The announcement came via a district’s social media account.

Attn parents/guardians! As we have progressed through the week, our COVID-19 cases have continued to increase. In an effort to keep our students/staff in school, we will require masks for all students/staff starting Tues, Jan 18. We will reevaluate our data the first week of Feb. — Teays Valley Schools (@TV_Vikes) January 14, 2022

The reason was that COVID-19 cases continually increased throughout the past week. The Ohio Health Department reported more than 41,000 new cases on Friday.

You can read the CDC’s latest guidelines here. Among them, quarantine for five days after testing positive.

The school district will reevaluate the situation during the first week of February.