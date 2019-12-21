Teachers union gives 50k in free books

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Small grants to schools across Ohio added up to $50,000 for books and classroom supplies after a teachers union dispersed funds.

The Ohio Federation of Teachers and the non-profit First Book teamed up to purchase books with a retail value of more than $100,000 after price discounts, according to a media release from the OFT.

They also gave small grants to new members of the OFT, while large grants were based on project proposals.

Some of the projects, according to the OFT, were Literacy Night events, stocking classrooms or school libraries, providing books for children to read during winter and summer vacations, and educating around a specific topic.

First Book is a non profit that aims to remove barriers to quality education for all children by making supplies — from books to winter coats to sports equipment — affordable to its network of 450,000 educators.