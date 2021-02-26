Teachers grateful following second doses of the coronavirus vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– It’s the moment teachers and education staff have been waiting for.

Many will be fully vaccinated. This after Franklin County’s 2nd mass vaccination clinic for education staff.

We spoke with teachers who say they are thankful. Thankful that they were able to get both doses and that they will soon be back in the classroom.

It’s been a constant flurry of activity.

Hundreds walking in and out of Hilliard Davidson High School. It’s one of two teacher vaccine sites in Franklin County.

“Getting a second dose and knowing we’re going all in on the 15th is a breath of fresh air,” said Sam Pierson, a Hilliard Elementary Intervention Specialist.

Dan Renz, a football coach says, “First off it allows me to continue to make an impact on the lives of children which is why am a coach in the first place.”

Teachers and staff in Franklin County will all have their second doses by Saturday.

Just in time as several districts are forging ahead with a 100 percent return to school model in March.

Hilliard, Reynoldsburg, Olentangy and Westerville school district put out those plans in the last few weeks.

Pierson say he’s lucky. Lucky that Ohio put a priority on teachers.

“I know have some family in other states and they’re waiting and wanting to get vaccinated and knowing they Ohio put the teachers kind of in the front of the line and get our kids back in school is huge.”

Teacher’s Aide Muhammed Naqui says he’s ready to see his students. He wants to be a role model for them.

“We have to take in all the safety measures. So, they should know it and of course what we are doing, they should know what we are doing, and they will copy us, “said Naqui.

Freshman football coach Dan Renz says this is only one step in the direction of normalcy.

“You know it takes a team and it takes a village and I think that Davidson and Hilliard and surrounding communities have done a great job making sure everyone is as protected as possible.”

The two vaccination clinic locations for education staff in Franklin County will wrap final appointments Saturday.