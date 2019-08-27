Taxi driver robbed, police seeking suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for two suspects they said robbed a taxi driver last week.

According to police, a Yellow Cab responded to a call for a pickup at 1158 Oakwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 20.

When the cab arrived for the pickup, the two suspects entered the cab. The driver then began heading east on Siebert Street and requested payment from the suspects before he would take them to their destination.

According to police, the suspects told the driver they didn’t have any money, but someone at their destination would pay when they arrived.

The driver stopped the car at the intersection of Siebert Street and Wilson Avenue and told the suspects he needed payment or they would have to leave the cab, police said.

One of the suspects then grabbed the driver and demanded his money, police said.

The victim was able to run from the cab, but the suspects chased him down. A fight between the driver and the suspects broke out, with the suspects knocking the driver to the ground and taking his cell phone as he was trying to call the police.

According to police, the suspects ran back to the taxi and drove away south on Wilson Avenue.

The stolen cab was recovered a short time later.

The suspects are both described as black men between 17 and 20 years old and between 5-feet 9-inches and 5-feet 10-inches tall. One of the suspects weighs between 160 and 170 pounds, has short hair and was wearing blue jogging pants possibly with a white stripe on them, and a white t-shirt. The second suspect weighs approximately 150 pounds and had medium length braided hair and was wearing black jeans and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or if they have any other information about the crime is asked to call Columbus Police’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665, email bslone@columbuspolice.com, or call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.