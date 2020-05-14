Tattoo parlors prepare to reopen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tattoo parlors will be allowed to reopen in Ohio on Friday, May 15.



Two months ago, the state’s parlors were forced to shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It’s been tough,” said Billy Hill, owner of Envy Skin Gallery.



Hill said he and his staff always make safety the top priority, and they will continue to do so upon reopening.



“We’re just taking it to the next level,” he said.



Hill told NBC4 that a number of new safety protocols will be in place when customers return.



He said staff and customers will be required to wear masks and have their temperature taken before entering his shop. Additionally, he will ask everyone who enters the facility to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer. The staff will wear new eye protection while also continually cleaning surfaces.



“We go above and beyond regulations, and we’re going to go above and beyond the new regulations,” he said.



Hill plans to wait until Monday to open for business in order to ensure all of the new safety measures are in place and working.



“We just want to make sure we have a complete handle on this because this is all new,” he said.



Several other business owners do not plan to wait.



Joey Knuckles owns the Sacred Hand Tattoo Society and several other tattoo parlors.



“We’re following every protocol that our leaders have given us,” he said.



Knuckles said all of his facilities will be open Friday.



“I’ve got people that are getting kicked out of their houses that work for me,” he said. “I’m on the edge, the verge of losing my businesses. We can’t wait.”



To see all of the state regulations tattoo parlors and other businesses must now follow, click here.

