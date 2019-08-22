Target hiring 150 new employees for New Albany store

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Target is looking for 150 employees to staff its brand new New Albany store.

Interested candidates can apply at Target.com/careers ahead of job fairs on Aug. 22-23. Those job fairs will be held at the Hilton Columbus at Easton (3900 Chargron Drive). Store leaders will conduct interviews during that fair.

Walk-in applicants are also welcome.

“Since our first Columbus area store opened in 1991, Target has been committed to providing area residents with meaningful and rewarding career opportunities. That tradition will continue with the opening of our Columbus New Albany store, where we are seeking 150 talented team members who are committed to providing guests with the best shopping experience possible,” said Phillip Strodes, store director, Target.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. August 22 and 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. August 23.

The Columbus New Albany store, located at 6030 N. Hamilton Road in the new Hamilton Quarter development, is Target’s 16th store in the Columbus area.