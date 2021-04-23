Tamir Rice death investigation needs to re-open, Democrats say in letter to DoJ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three representatives and a senator from Ohio are calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to re-open a civil rights investigation into the death of Tamir Rice.

On November 22, 2014, Rice was playing in a park in Cleveland, Ohio, when someone called the police on him. Officers arrived on the scene to find Rice playing with a toy gun by himself in the middle of a park. Within moments, an officer fired upon Rice, striking and killing the 12-year-old boy. Standing by himself in the middle of a park, Rice did not pose an imminent threat of bodily harm, according to a press release from Congresswoman Joyce Beatty’s office.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03), Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13), and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH), asked Attorney General Merrick Garland today to reopen the civil rights investigation into Tamir Rice’s death.

Accountability for Rice’s death has been delayed for more than six year, the lawmakers said in their letter.