T-Storms & warmer weather to end the weekend and for the start of the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clouds, showers & t-storms, low 65-70

Today: Scattered showers & storms, high 83

Tonight: More showers & storms, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm, low 70

Monday: Partly sunny, muggy, scattered storms p.m. High 86 (70)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms. High 86 (71)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 87 (70)

Thursday: Warm, muggy, thunderstorms, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Warmer and wetter weather is on the way as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek.

As a warm front continues to lift from Central into Northern Ohio this morning, we’ll see a warm southerly breeze and more showers and thunderstorms fill in. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and climb from early morning lows in the mid 60s to a high in the low 80s.

Overnight, we’ll watch for more scattered showers. It will be more warm and muggy than previous nights as lows fall to around 70 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday, we will see a similar pattern of warm, muggy conditions leading to an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures each day will start off around 70 degrees, then top off in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll see showers and storms briefly taper off late Wednesday before another system moves in. This will bring back thunderstorms for Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures these days will stay warm and muggy with lows around 70 and highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz