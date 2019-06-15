System outage causes headaches for shoppers at Target stores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Across the country, one of the most popular big box stores experienced a major system outage Saturday.

Customers were unable to make purchases at Target stores nationwide because of problems with the chain’s registers.

At the Target store in Lennox Town Center, employees had to turn customers away in the parking lot.

Later in the day, the store’s registers were back up and running. Some shoppers weren’t even aware there had been a problem.

“I don’t think it’s a good experience for anyone with the expectation of coming to shop for whatever occasion and then to find out about this news,” said shopper Toni McLean.

The system issue came on a busy weekend for shoppers ahead of Father’s Day Sunday.

It’s not clear at this time how many stores were affected or what caused the outage.