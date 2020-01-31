Sweet Treat festival comes to Columbus

1  of  3
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A sweet event featuring some of Columbus’s best treat makers is back for a fourth year.

Sunday, February 2nd at The Exchange at Bridge Park will be the Sweet Treats Dessert Festival to celebrate all things sweet!

The event will feature bites from some of Columbus’s Best Treat makers, interactive experiences, hands on stations, cocktails and much more.

Each ticket gets guests access to the full event and a treat sample from each local sweets maker. Tickets are $15 and available for two timed sessions Noon-2pm or 2pm-4pm.  A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Gifts of Kindness Fund.

