SWCS: Jackson MS, Grove City HS students self-quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Southwestern-City School officials say a family with students in the district may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the South-western City School District was informed, Thursday, that a family with students at Jackson Middle School and Grove City High School may have come in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The district stated the students are at home under self-quarantine, and they aren’t showing any symptoms.

“The health department has been contacted and at this time, we have no reason to believe the students and staff member who may have come into contact with these students need to be self-quarantined or tested for COVID-19,” the letter to parents stated.

The district says it will notify parents if they are advised differently.

Click here to download the NBC4 News app for first alerts on all coronavirus in Ohio updates on your phone. Sign up for the NBC4 breaking news and daily newsletters.