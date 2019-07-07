Blacklick barricade situation comes to a quiet end with no injuries

BLACKLICK (WCMH) — A man armed with a gun was arrested following a SWAT situation early Sunday morning after he reportedly barricaded himself, a woman and several children inside a home in Blacklick, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Trevor Clark, 30, has been charged with aggravated burglary, a felony, in relation to the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began a little before 7 a.m. Sunday when the sheriff’s office received a call stating a man with a gun, later identified as Clark, was standing in a driveway threatening to shoot himself.

Before police could arrive on the scene, Clark forced himself into the home through the kitchen door, police said.

We are on scene of an active police situation in the 6800 block of Havens Rd. In Jefferson Twp. The situation is contained. Havens Rd is closed between Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd and Colts Neck Rd. — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) July 7, 2019

At the time, five people, including two children, ages 4 and 6, were in the home, but the man who called police managed to escape.

Franklin County Sheriffs were joined on the scene by Gahanna Police and a SWAT negotiating team.

According to police, the four people remaining in the home hid in an upstairs room.

The suspect then forced the children’s mother into a separate room, leaving the two children and another adult alone, police said.

After about one hour, SWAT officers were able to get the two children and the other adult out of the home.

Sheriff’s office negotiators made contact with Clark and, after another 40 minutes, were able to get the children’s mother out of the home, according to police.

All four were unharmed.

After a little more than three hours since the incident began, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police said Clark surrendered and was taken into custody. He is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said additional charges may be possible pending further investigation.

UPDATE:Regarding the police situation in the 6800 Blcok of Havens Rd, the situation is now contained with the suspect under arrest. Our Negotiators/SWAT were able to take him safely into custody.Thanks to the quick response of our patrol deputies, @GahannaPD & Jefferson Twp. Fire — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) July 7, 2019

Havens Road was closed between Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road and Colts Neck Road, officials said. The road reopened at 11:45 a.m.