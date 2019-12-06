SWAT situation ends peacefully after man attempts to shoot himself multiple times

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a SWAT situation in the 1400 block of Pine Wild Drive after a nurse reported a man attempted to shoot himself multiple times.

Police were called to the area at about 12:47 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The first shot was unsuccessful and two additional shots were reported by the nurse.

Police were told by the caller that there may be several firearms in the home, police said.

The situation ended peacefully Friday afternoon after a man came out of the residence on his own.

The man was taken to Grant Hospital in stable condition.