SWACO holding election sign recycling event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wondering what to do with those political signs after Election Day? SWACO is offering a recycling event, Saturday.

According to SWACO, on Saturday, Nov. 7, there will be a collection and recycling event for election yard signs at the Bill McDonald Athletic Complex in North Columbus. The event is free and open to any resident or campaign in Franklin County.

All paper and plastic signs, including coroplast, and metal sign stands will be accepted free-of-charge. Materials collected will be recycled, says SWACO.

The event runs 8 a.m. to noon, and is supported by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners and city of Columbus.