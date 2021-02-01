Suspicious wires from toilet paper dispenser at Walmart is a dud, not a bomb

Wires poking out of a toilet paper dispenser led to a morning alarm at the Marion Walmart store.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Wires sticking out of a toilet paper dispenser at the Walmart in Marion led to Columbus Fire investigating what looked to be a bomb.

The Walmart on Marion-Mt. Gilead Road evacuated on Monday morning at about 9 a.m. after a man found some wires coming out of a toilet paper dispenser in the bathroom, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office which responded to the alarm.

“After looking at the device, it was decided to contact the Columbus Fire bomb squad to respond to the scene to further investigate,” the release said. “Columbus Fire arrived and investigated the suspicious device and was able to remove it without incident.”

Although the wires had been twisted to look like it might be a bomb, it turned out to be harmless.

“I would like to thank Columbus Fire for their speedy response and lending their assistance in

this matter,” stated Sheriff Bayles. “I would also like to thank the Marion Police Department for

helping us with calls during the incident, as well as the management of Walmart for their

excellent cooperation.”

This case remains under investigation, the release concluded.