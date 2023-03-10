COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers with a number of law enforcement agencies are investigating — and have been since Friday afternoon — what they called a suspicious death in Reynoldsburg.

The death occurred at a house on the 500 block of Rosehill Road.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene as of about 8:15 p.m.

Police did not immediately provide more information about the victim or the circumstances.

This is a breaking news story. NBC4 has a crew on scene, and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.