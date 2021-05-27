Suspicious death in Westerville home

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police called in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to a suspicious death on Thursday.

The man was found in his home in the 600 block of Mohican Way, according to a police press release.

Police identified the body as 62-year-old Robert Allen Goodrich.

Westerville Division of Police says it received a 911 call from a person who found the body. According to police, the body was found by a relative who hadn’t heard from Goodrich for some time.

Police ask that anyone with information call 614-901-6883 or email tipline@westerville.org.