Suspended Pike County Sheriff facing ethics charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader is facing an ethics charge, accused of making a false statement in financial disclosure forms.

According to court records, Reader pleaded not guilty to the ethics violation charge in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Reader is accused of knowingly filing a false financial disclosure statement in 2017. According to court documents, he accepted a total of $7,500 in loans from three people over a five month period.

None of those loans were disclosed in Reader’s 2018 financial disclosure statement, according to court records.

Sheriff Reader was suspended his job in July following his indictment on 16 charges, including theft in office and tampering with evidence after he was accused of keeping money from drug cases in a safe in his office.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Reader made a social media post Thursday alluding to a 2020 re-election campaign.

TIRED OF SELF SERVING POLITICIANS? WANT SOMEONE WHO WILL TAKE A STAND? RE-ELECT

SHERIFF CHARLIE READER 2020 SERVING THE PEOPLE, NOT THE POLITICIANS FOCUSED ON OUR FUTURE, NOT PARTY LINES TAKE A STAND AND PARTNERSHIP WITH ME IN GETTING OUR COUNTY BACK. TIRED OF DOPE DEALERS, RAPIST, AND THIEVES? I AM YOUR GUY! A WORKING SHERIFF THAT GETS THE JOB DONE!!! #SHERIFFREADER2020

#MORETHANREADY Charlie Reader