Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader indicted on additional charges

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader is now facing additional criminal charges.

Reader was indicted Friday for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree.

Reader was originally indicted in June of 2019 on 16 charges, including theft in office and tampering with evidence after he was accused of keeping money from drug cases in a safe in his office. Friday’s indictment includes 18 charges and takes the place of the earlier indictment.

In Franklin County, Reader was charged in November with an ethics violation, a first degree misdemeanor.

Reader pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges.