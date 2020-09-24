Suspended Pike Co. Sheriff Charles Reader pleads guilty to charges

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader has pleaded guilty to charges against him, including theft in office.

According to court documents, Reader pleaded guilty to two counts of theft in office, two counts of tampering with evidence and conflict of interest.

No sentence agreement has been met.

Reader was originally indicted in June of 2019 on 16 charges, including theft in office and tampering with evidence after he was accused of keeping money from drug cases in a safe in his office.

The Ohio Auditor’s Office opened an investigation into Reader after receiving an anonymous tip in November 2018.