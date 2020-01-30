Suspects’ vehicle crashes into OSHP Trooper during Ross County pursuit

1  of  5
CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper avoided serious injuries after a crash during a pursuit early Thursday morning. 

According to the OHSP, a pursuit of a vehicle with three suspects inside began in the Chillicothe area, and troopers responded to assist. 

In the area of State Route 138 and U.S. 35 the suspects’ vehicle traveled left of center and t-boned a state trooper vehicle.  

The OSHP trooper was shaken up by the crash but was not seriously injured.  

The suspects’ vehicle caught fire, but all three got out safely.  

The suspects were arrested and the road in the area is open.  

