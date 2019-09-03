Suspects steal donation jar from Columbus market

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two women they said stole a donation jar from a downtown Columbus store.

Police said that on Aug. 11 at 6:45 a.m., two female suspects arrived at Rosco’s Market on Sullivant Avenue.

One of the suspects, wearing a pink hoodie, grabbed the donation jar on the counter and shoved it into her sweatshirt while the other woman made a purchase, distracting the employee.

The suspects arrived at the market in a black Chevrolet Impala with the front license plate on the dashboard.

The case is being investigated as a felony because of the large sum of money in the jar.

Anyone with info on the identities on the suspect or accomplice is asked to contact Det. Benham at 614-645-2084 or tbenham@columbuspolice.org.