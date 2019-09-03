Breaking News
ODNR: Group of people may be responsible for woman’s death in Hocking Hills
Live Now
LIVE UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian moving slowly away from Bahamas as Cat. 2 storm

Suspects steal donation jar from Columbus market

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two women they said stole a donation jar from a downtown Columbus store.

Police said that on Aug. 11 at 6:45 a.m., two female suspects arrived at Rosco’s Market on Sullivant Avenue.

One of the suspects, wearing a pink hoodie, grabbed the donation jar on the counter and shoved it into her sweatshirt while the other woman made a purchase, distracting the employee.

The suspects arrived at the market in a black Chevrolet Impala with the front license plate on the dashboard.

The case is being investigated as a felony because of the large sum of money in the jar.

Anyone with info on the identities on the suspect or accomplice is asked to contact Det. Benham at 614-645-2084 or tbenham@columbuspolice.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools