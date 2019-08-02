Live Now
Suspects sought in tricycle theft from special needs teen

The Columbus Division of Police are looking for suspects accused of stealing a tricycle belonging to a special needs teen.

The alleged theft occurred at about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday when the 16-year-old victim’s mother said she saw two suspects ride away with her daughter’s bike while she was inside the Northern Lights Library at 4093 Cleveland Ave., according to police.

There was a lock on the bike and the suspects reportedly took the lock, according to police.

The bike was later recovered at Lehner Road and Walcott’s Street, according to police.

Police are seeking the identities of the suspects accused of stealing it.

Anyone with information on both or either suspects is asked to contact Det. Borghese at 614-645-2374 or sborghese@columbuspolice.org.

