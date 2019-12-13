Suspects sought after rock-throwing crime spree damages homes in Southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a rock-throwing crime spree on the city’s southeast side.

At least eight homes were targeted during a two-hour timespan Tuesday evening in neighborhoods bordered by Winchester Pike, Brice and Gender Roads.

Ginny Etienne said she was sitting on a sofa watching television when the incident occurred.

“I heard this pop and a crash and I literally could feel something going by my head,” Etienne said.

She scrambled to the floor thinking, at first, it was gunfire. Then she looked up.

“I realized it wasn’t a bullet — that actually it was a rock that had come through the window and it had embedded itself in the wall about 12 feet away from where I was sitting,” Etienne said. “I think it grazed the side of my head as it was going by and I really am quite grateful that I’m even here today.”

One of the victim’s security cameras captured video of the suspect’s car coming down the street, a man getting out and hurling a large landscaping stone through a window.

Stuart and Carollyn Stewart have lived in their home just off Gender Road for 16 years and say they have never had a problem with criminal activity.

They were just about to call it a night when it sounded like their front window exploded.

“I got really mad and then I thought about when I was a kid the stuff that I did,” Stuart said. “They’re just kids. But still, they need to be punished. They need to be caught.”