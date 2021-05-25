Suspects sentenced in murder-for-hire plot of Columbus school bus driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man who pleaded guilty to hiring another man to kill a Columbus City Schools bus driver was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty this week.

Abraham Shears, 53, was sentenced to 15 to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder Monday morning for the September 2019 crime.

According to G. Gary Tyack, the Franklin County prosecuting attorney, Shears hired Donae Slash, 24, who then stabbed and killed John Clinedinst on his front porch on Sept. 24, 2019.

Slash was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated murder in January.

According to court records, Slash and a third suspect, Tarayle Glick, waited on the front porch for Clinedinst to come outside.

Detectives said Shears offered money for the murder of Clinedinst, which Glick and Slash committed. The killing stemmed from a previous dispute between Shears and Clinedinst.

A fourth suspect, David Eisel, 47, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in January and is awaiting sentencing.

Glick, 21, is set to face trial for aggravated murder in September.