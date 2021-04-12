Suspects in March 3 Polaris shopping center shooting arrested

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — U.S. Marshals have arrested two suspects in a shooting at Polaris Fashion Place last month.

According to a release, Anthony Truss was arrested on April 7 in Covington, Georgia, while Levon Sommerville was arrested on April 12 in Tucker, Georgia.

Both were arrested on warrants from Delaware Common Pleas Court and both are charged with felonious assault.

The charges stem from the March 3 incident inside the Polaris Fashion Place where both men allegedly exchanged gunfire.

The U.S. Marshals did not release details on either Truss or Sommerville’s arrest.

No injuries were reported in the shooting. Columbus Police said they found a handgun in the mall’s parking lot.

This was the first shooting inside the mall in March. The second happened on March 15 in a confrontation between two groups. Again, no one was injured in the shooting. One suspect has been arrested in that incident.