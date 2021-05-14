Suspects in March 3 Polaris shooting indicted

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men accused of participating in a shootout in Polaris Fashion Place on March 3 have been indicted.

Anthony Truss and LeVon Sommerville were indicted on multiple felony charges in connecting with the shooting.

The charges stem from the March 3 incident inside the Polaris Fashion Place where both men allegedly exchanged gunfire.

Sommerville is being held on $1.5 million bond. Truss is scheduled for arraignment on March 17.

This was the first shooting inside the mall in March. The second happened on March 15 in a confrontation between two groups. Again, no one was injured in the shooting. One suspect has been arrested in that incident.