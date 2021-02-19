Suspects in Columbus teen’s murder arrested in Michigan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The suspects in the shooting death of a Columbus teen, have been arrested in Michigan.

Aboubacar Toure, 19, and Sabab Islam, 18, were arrested in Detroit, Thursday, by the U.S. Marshals, DFAT-Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team. Both were being held in the Wayne County Michigan Correction Center pending extradition back to Franklin County.

Columbus police have charged both men with murder after 14-year-old Dayvion Jones was shot and killed last month.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:08 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, officers were called to the 5300 block of Hazelwood Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.