Suspects crash, flee on foot after chase with state troopers ends

The crash occurred after troopers terminated the pursuit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three suspects are on the loose after they were pursued by state troopers Tuesday morning then later crashed into another vehicle after the chase had ended, sending the driver to the hospital.

Troopers tell us the vehicle initially failed to stop when an officer tried to pull them over in the Polaris area. They pursued the car south, but lost sight of them as they entered the Columbus area and terminated the chase.

Some time after troopers stopped pursuing the vehicle, it collided with another car on North Broadway near I-71.

The driver of the other car was transported to Riverside in stable condition. Three men in the vehicle previously involved in the state trooper chase fled the scene.

Eastbound lanes of North Broadway at the 71 ramp were closed earlier from the crash, but have since reopened.

