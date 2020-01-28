Suspects charged in Newark man’s shooting death appear in court

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a Newark man this past weekend appeared in court Monday.

Kenneth Hall, 24, of Newark, is charged with homicide. On Monday, his bail was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

Danielle Stewart, 44, of Newark, is charged with obstructing justice in connection with the case. Her bail was set at $50,000 cash or surety or 10 percent with conditions.

Newark Police responded to a call at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday to an apartment on Weston Road.

Police said they discovered the victim, identified as Peyton J. Anderson, 20, of Columbus, with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Anderson was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

During their investigation, police said they interviewed Hall and Stewart.

As a result of the investigation, Hall was arrested for homicide and Stewart was arrested for obstruction of justice.

Both Hall and Stewart were taken to the Licking County Justice Center and the case will be forwarded to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office for possible additional charges.

Both are scheduled back in court on Feb. 6 for preliminary hearings.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Neward Police at 740-670-7201.