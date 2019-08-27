Suspects arrested after stolen vehicle rams Columbus police cruisers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two suspects have been arrested after ramming multiple police cruisers with a stolen vehicle.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 1am, Tuesday, officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on Fields Avenue.

When officers spotted the vehicle, a passenger got out and tried to run, but was taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle made it to 11th Avenue, near the fairgrounds, and rammed into a squad car while trying to take off, according to police.

A second officer maneuvered a cruiser to stop the suspect and was also hit.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

At least one of the officers involved in the crashes was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The suspected driver is facing charges for the stolen vehicle and could face vehicular assault charges.

Police continue to investigate.