Suspected Ross County meth lab shut down

SOUTH SALEM, OH (WCMH) — Ross County Sheriff’s Office reports shutting down a methamphetamine laboratory in South Salem Friday.

According to a Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a patrol officer went to a Lower Twin Road residence to follow up on an investigation. While there, the officer allegedly discovered items consistent with the production of methamphetamines.

Investigators obtained a search warrent for the residence and a motor home on the property, where they allegedly confiscated an active methamphetamine production laboratory, suspected methamphetamine, items used in trafficking drugs, drug paraphenalia, suspected stolen property, and a firearm.

Five people were arrested and face various charges. Further charges may be filed pending laboratory results and the completeion of a police investigation.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.

The names of the suspects and the value of the items confiscated has not been released.